Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SAP were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($97.94) to €100.00 ($103.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($134.02) to €135.00 ($139.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

