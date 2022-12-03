Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $308.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.94. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

