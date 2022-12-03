Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,132 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 605,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 90,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,665 shares of company stock worth $4,477,547 and have sold 152,450 shares worth $6,833,374. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $290.19.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

