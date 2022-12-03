Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 282 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

