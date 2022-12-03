Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,877 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 122.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $5,128,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in United Airlines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

