Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 349 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xylem were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2 %

Xylem Announces Dividend

Shares of XYL opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

