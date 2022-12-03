Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 449 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after buying an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $146.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.80. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

