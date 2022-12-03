Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 494 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

