Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 6,274 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

HERO opened at $19.39 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

