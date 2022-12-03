Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 700 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 888,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after buying an additional 885,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

