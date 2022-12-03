Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 706 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $96.10.

