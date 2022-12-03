Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $368,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,071.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NAPR opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

