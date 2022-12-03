Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.74.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,969,849.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,969,849.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,606 shares of company stock valued at $378,745. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.