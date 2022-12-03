Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
CHE stock opened at $524.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $472.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.89. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.87.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
