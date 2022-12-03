Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.55.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

