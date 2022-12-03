Citigroup Begins Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,754,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $18,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $12,049,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

