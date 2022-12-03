Citigroup Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $505.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $425.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Shares of DE stock opened at $445.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.12.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,929 shares of company stock worth $10,347,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

