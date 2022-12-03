CL King Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Neutral

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.01% from the stock’s current price.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $12.79 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

