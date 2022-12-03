Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,728,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,283.0 days.
Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance
Shares of TSPCF stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cleanaway Waste Management (TSPCF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.