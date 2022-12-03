Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in November

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,728,300 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 2,213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,283.0 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of TSPCF stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

