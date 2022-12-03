ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 46,044 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $1,388,226.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,781,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,724,707.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.

On Monday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,451 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $774,982.95.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $184,529.92.

On Thursday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,309 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $1,487,134.04.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,698 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42.

On Thursday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,282 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $991,071.38.

On Monday, October 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,921 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $187,213.05.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $1,168,829.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $243,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

