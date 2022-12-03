Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $183.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 99,528 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 7.8% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $183,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

