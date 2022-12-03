Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. State Street Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $16,133,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $7,334,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,819 shares of company stock valued at $901,859. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

