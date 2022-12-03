Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.49

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 2665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,486.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

