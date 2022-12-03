Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 479,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 621,996 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 554,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 361,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

