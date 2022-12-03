Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 161.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $110,141. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

