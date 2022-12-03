Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $171,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 8,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of CRK stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.