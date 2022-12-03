Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.21

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 8616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

