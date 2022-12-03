CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO Sells $941,625.00 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

