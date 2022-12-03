Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

