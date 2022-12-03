Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $15,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 307.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Constellium Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of CSTM stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.