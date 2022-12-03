Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %

Constellium stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Constellium

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.