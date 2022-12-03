Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Constellium were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %
Constellium stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
