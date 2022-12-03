Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 61.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 480,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 183,525 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 36.8% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 506,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

