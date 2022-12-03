Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

