Cowen Cuts Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $33.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Cowen from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

