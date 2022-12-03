Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 691884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $1,163,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 9.4 %

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.