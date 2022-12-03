Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 201,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 151.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brandi Kendall bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $116,110 in the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

