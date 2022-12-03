CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

