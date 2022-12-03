CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $160.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $245.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.53. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

