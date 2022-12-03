CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.53. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.07.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

