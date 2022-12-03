CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 17.6%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 90,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 141,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

CUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut CubicFarm Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

