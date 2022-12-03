Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CW opened at $180.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.
CW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
