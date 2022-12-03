Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,872 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,182 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

