DA Davidson Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $60.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

