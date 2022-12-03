DA Davidson Lowers Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $90.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.3 %

GWRE stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

