Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin Sells 5,234 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.70 and a fifty-two week high of $191.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

