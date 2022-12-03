David T. Popwell Sells 139,637 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $81,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,519,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.