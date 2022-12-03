David T. Popwell Sells 139,637 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter worth approximately $81,416,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,519,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.