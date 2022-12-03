Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 905,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.63 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,877,171.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

