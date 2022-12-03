Desjardins Weighs in on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,022,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 337,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,364,000 after acquiring an additional 289,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 269,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

