Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 141,444 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 2,052.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

