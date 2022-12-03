Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 369 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,592,000 after purchasing an additional 641,522 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 24.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,641,000 after purchasing an additional 351,861 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 26.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 167,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 68.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,815 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

Driven Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $72,659,364.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DRVN opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.