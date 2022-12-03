Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1,119.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

